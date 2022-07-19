Radius Networks announces the acquisition of Runtriz to expand their Flybuy location platform into hotels, casinos, and hospitality enterprises.
WASHINGTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radius Networks, Inc., the world's leading enterprise location technology platform, announced today the key strategic acquisition of Runtriz, Inc., a digital solution provider for hotels, casinos, and hospitality enterprises. The acquisition will enable Radius Networks to do for hospitality what they are already doing for tens of thousands of restaurants, retailers, and grocery stores across more than 60 countries.
Founded in 2011 and based in Washington, DC, Radius Networks' location technology is being leveraged by many Fortune 500 companies and businesses worldwide to achieve operational excellence and simplify the guest experience. Its Flybuy SaaS platform includes: Flybuy Pickup for curbside, in-store, and delivery driver pickup optimization; Flybuy Drive-Thru for drive-thru pickup and loyalty automation; Flybuy Tableside for dine-in ordering and table service solutions; and Flybuy Pay for location-based mobile payment facilitation. Radius Networks has grown considerably over the years through product expansion, customer diversification, and broadened industries.
"I am thrilled to welcome Runtriz to the Radius Networks family, as they have a shared culture for innovation, industry expertise, and a commitment to driving value to their customers," says Marc Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder of Radius Networks.
The acquisition comes at an ideal time, as the Flybuy Platform has expanded to host an array of use-cases for the hospitality industry. Using the guest's location for mobile food and beverage delivery, messaging, and predicting the arrival of VIP guests will ensure a white-glove, personalized experience every visit.
"We have been impressed with Radius Networks' industry expertise and innovation and immediately knew that we would be a great fit," says Alonso Vargas, CEO and Founder of Runtriz. "This partnership will allow us to continue to build out a mobile experience that enriches and personalizes every touchpoint for the enterprise and the end customer."
Radius Networks is the leading enterprise location technology company and their Flybuy Platform helps companies achieve operational excellence and simplify the guest experience. The Flybuy SaaS platform is leveraged by restaurants, retailers, hospitality, and grocers around the world and includes: Flybuy Pickup for curbside, in-store, and delivery driver pickup optimization; Flybuy Drive-Thru for drive-thru pickup and loyalty automation; Flybuy Tableside for dine-in ordering and table service solutions; and Flybuy Pay for location-based mobile payment facilitation. Radius Networks technology is installed globally in tens of thousands of locations across more than 60 countries.
About Runtriz
Runtriz provides innovative digital solutions for hotels, casinos and hospitality enterprises. They create contactless, mobile-first apps with versatile functionality designed to generate workflow efficiencies and greater guest loyalty, strengthening customer relationships through more effective communication between guests and staff.
Media Contact
Rebecca McFarland, Radius Networks, 1 2026819434, rebecca@radiusnetworks.com
SOURCE Radius Networks
