SEATTLE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Raima couldn't be more pleased to be able to offer our customers a complete data management solution that integrated seamlessly into Cloud-based computing environments", says Steinar Sande, Chief Executive Officer in Raima. "We've now completed integration with a leading synchronization and replication solution provider that will help our customers obtain much more value out of the data they gather on the edge using Raima."
IoT and IIoT applications require fast and flexible database replication that can seamlessly replicate data across a variety of platforms and is compatible with today's top cloud databases. Performance needs to scale, allowing replication to potentially thousands of databases asynchronously in near real-time and allowing for spanning replication across multiple tiers. Developers must have the ability to configure which tables and columns sync and in which direction. The flexibility to combine, filter and transform data so the solution can be fine-tuned to meet your exact requirements is critical. Without it, your cloud database will fall short.
Raima has a solution. An update to its version 15.2 release of the RDM database packs a serious punch to the embedded database industry. While Raima delivers unmatched data management on the backend, allowing developer to directly link the RDM library into their application to manage data securely and maintenance free behind the scenes of their application, user can now additionally connect to SymmetricDS to replicate from Raima's on-premise database to large enterprise cloud databases or from Raima to Raima. With RDM, consolidation of multiple databases into a data warehouse is now possible.
JumpMind provides SymmetricDS, the most advanced data replication and synchronization software solution for databases and filesystems. Easily integrate data using continuous change data capture in near real-time so you can focus on your application. SymmetricDS is proven in use cases that require fast and reliable database replication across local and wide area networks. JumpMind's data capture solution excels in the cloud and conditions where network bandwidth is limited or connectivity is intermittent.
Core Features of SymmetricDS include:
- Cross platform data capture solution
- Sync any database to any database
- Distribute, filter, and transform
- Replicate from on-premise to cloud
- Scale to thousands of databases
- Automatic recovery
- Easy setup and configuration
- Powerful extension API
Conclusion
RDM with its direct dialect integration with SymmetricDS will enable business applications to support real time business decisions. Raima database solutions are used throughout the world to solve a myriad of data recording, formatting, storage and transmission challenges; be that application that requires support for big data and business intelligence at high speeds, remote data with low power availability, local storage issues where in-memory solutions or cross platform mobile requirements are needed – Raima Database Manager is the solution.
To take the next step into a world of convenient, practical, flexible, high functioning database solutions, download Raima RDM now at raima.com or contact Raima at info@raima.com or sales@raima.com. .
