Rainier Connect will be expanding its fiber network into current and neighboring counties with the goal of bringing fast and reliable high-speed Internet to more households and businesses across Washington State.

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Further to the recent transaction announcement between Rainier Connect and Palisade Infrastructure ("Palisade") whereby Palisade, on behalf of its managed funds, will acquire 100% of the equity interests in Mashell, Inc., the parent company of Rainier Connect (the "Transaction"), Rainier Connect is announcing planned fiber investments in Washington State.

