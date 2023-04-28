Rainier Connect is now offering complimentary Internet service to qualifying organizations in the Tacoma and surrounding service area.

TACOMA, Wash., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rainier Connect announces the launch of the Digital Equity Partnership program. In partnership with the City of Tacoma, Rainier Connect is committed to working with non-profits and those that provide access or services to low-income or underserved members of the community by helping connect diverse people and communities with broadband access.

