 By Raisbeck Engineering

SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raisbeck Engineering, an Acorn Growth Company and leading provider of performance enhancement systems for business, commercial and military aircraft, announces the appointment of Lisa Wood as the Director of Marketing. In this role, Ms. Wood will evolve the brand strategy, expanding Raisbeck's reach beyond the markets served today, creating more robust customer contact mechanisms while managing all aspects of marketing communications.

