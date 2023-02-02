Prominent Multi-State Realty Team Robyn + Rachel Group Leaves Compass to Realign with Global Brand

MERCER ISLAND, Wash., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Executives from Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (RSIR) proudly announce veteran real estate brokers Robyn Kimura Hsu and Rachel Schindler have rejoined the firm as Senior Global Real Estate Advisors and reinstated their roles as Founding Members of the Mercer Island Branch of the fast-growing real estate brokerage. The top-producing team, known as the Robyn + Rachel Group, generated more than $1.30 billion in career sales, with $110 million in sales volumes in 2021 and $89 million in 2022. Previously licensed with RSIR since 2019, the collective entertained a one-year, exploratory sojourn at Compass Real Estate during 2022, until market factors and corporate restructuring at Compass compelled a return home to the Sotheby's International Realty network.

