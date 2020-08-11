SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealSelf, the go-to destination for making cosmetic treatment decisions and connecting with doctors, today introduces RealSelf INSIDER, a new membership program that offers cash back rewards for cosmetic treatments as well as exclusive perks, including free virtual consultations and medical-grade skin-care products. RealSelf is launching the program in Los Angeles and New York City, with plans to capture and incorporate feedback from early members before expanding to additional markets.
RealSelf INSIDER is the most flexible membership program in medical aesthetics. Members can earn cash back rewards on hundreds of different cosmetic treatments, including nonsurgical procedures like injectable fillers or microneedling, as well as surgical procedures like rhinoplasty.
"A cosmetic treatment is a serious investment, and we want to encourage consumers to meet with a doctor and then choose a treatment based on what will be best for their unique needs," said RealSelf founder and CEO Tom Seery.
An annual RealSelf INSIDER membership costs $149, and members gain access to benefits immediately after signing up. RealSelf INSIDER members can choose to receive a $125 cash back reward for a nonsurgical treatment twice annually ($250 total value) or one $250 cash back reward for a surgical procedure.
How the RealSelf INSIDER membership program works:
- Sign up to become a RealSelf INSIDER. New members receive a welcome box worth $200 that features medical-grade skin-care products from brands like ZO Skin Health, Epionce, and Skinbetter Science.
- Book a consultation through RealSelf. Members can choose to consult virtually (for free) or in person with any RealSelf Verified doctor in Los Angeles or New York City who is participating in the INSIDER program.
- Get a treatment. When a member is ready to move forward, they can visit their RealSelf Verified doctor for the nonsurgical or surgical treatment of their choosing.
- Receive a cash reward. To redeem a cash back reward, members simply share their RealSelf INSIDER account email with their doctor. After the appointment, RealSelf will email members an electronic Visa prepaid gift card.
More than 70 doctors in Los Angeles and New York City are already participating in the RealSelf INSIDER program. To be approved for the program, doctors must have earned RealSelf Verified status, which requires them to maintain specific standards of trust, transparency and patient satisfaction. In addition to having an active medical license and remaining in good standing with their local medical board, RealSelf Verified doctors must maintain an average patient satisfaction score of four stars or higher. They are also required to respond to RealSelf user requests within two business days and must provide specific information such as years of experience, hospital privileges and whether they carry malpractice insurance on their RealSelf profile. The status of a RealSelf Verified doctor's medical license is reviewed by RealSelf every three months.
"This program strengthens the one-on-one relationships we've built with our community members," said RealSelf founder and CEO Tom Seery. "Now more than ever, consumers are being mindful about their spending. With RealSelf INSIDER, we're offering cost savings and the peace of mind that comes with going to a RealSelf Verified doctor."
Learn more about RealSelf INSIDER and sign up today at www.realself.com/insider. To find a participating doctor, visit www.realself.com/find and look for doctors with a RealSelf INSIDER badge.
About RealSelf
RealSelf is the go-to destination for making cosmetic treatment decisions and connecting with doctors. Millions of people from around the world count on RealSelf to find unbiased information, real patient reviews and photos, treatment costs and ratings, and Verified doctors. From medical-grade skin-care products to emerging noninvasive technologies to cosmetic surgeries, RealSelf makes it easy to get the trusted insights you need to make smart, confident decisions about modern beauty treatments and doctors. For more information, visit RealSelf News and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.
