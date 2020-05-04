SEATTLE, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey1 from RealSelf, the go-to destination for making cosmetic treatment decisions and connecting with doctors, reveals 62% of Americans use anti-aging products as part of their daily skincare routine, but only 11% wear sunscreen daily. According to the 2020 RealSelf Sun Safety Report, while daily use remains low, around two-thirds (64%) of U.S. adults say they always or almost always wear sunscreen if they plan to be outside for an extended period of time. Women are significantly more likely than men to wear sunscreen on a daily basis (16% vs. 6%) and when outdoors for extended periods of time (67% vs. 62%).
Motivations for Sunscreen Use: Prevent Skin Cancer and Signs of Aging
Preventing skin cancer is the top motivation among sunscreen wearers (71%), followed by preventing the appearance of aging skin (46%) and preventing sun spots (43%). Significantly more Americans cite preventing sun spots as a motivator compared to June 2019 (43% vs. 39%). Women are significantly more likely to say preventing the appearance of aging skin is a motivator compared to men (53% vs. 36%), while men are significantly more likely than women to say preventing the look and feel of sunburn is a top motivation (47% vs. 39%).
Of the 46% of Americans who never wear sunscreen, more than half (55%) believe they are not exposed to the sun enough to need it. Other frequently cited excuses for not wearing sunscreen are not getting sunburns easily (22%), not liking how sunscreen feels on the skin (15%) and wanting to wear sunscreen but forgetting to do so (14%).
Top motivations for sunscreen use among U.S. adults
Total %
2020
Total %
2019
To help prevent skin cancer
71%
74%
To help prevent the appearance of aging skin
46%
46%
To help prevent sunspots on skin
43%
39%
To prevent the look or feel of a sunburn
42%
48%
Other
1%
1%
Source: RealSelf.com, 2020 RealSelf Sun Safety Report
More Americans Using Moisturizers and Makeup Products with SPF
Among Americans who wear sunscreen at least one day a week, 56% use a moisturizer with SPF, up from 51% in 2019. Makeup products with built-in sun protection factor are also increasing in popularity— nearly one in three U.S. adults (29%) use a makeup product with SPF, up from 25% in June 2019.
The report also reveals that 71% of Americans would be more likely to purchase a sunscreen product if a dermatologist or plastic surgeon recommended it to them as their patient, but far fewer—only 35%—would be more motivated to purchase a sunscreen product because a dermatologist or plastic surgeon created it themselves.
What type of sunscreen do you typically use?
Total %
2020
Total %
2019
Moisturizer with SPF
56%
51%
Regular SPF (not dual purpose)
51%
58%
Makeup product(s) with SPF (tinted moisturizer, powder)
29%
25%
Other
1%
1%
Source: RealSelf.com, 2020 RealSelf Sun Safety Report
Men More Likely to Reapply Sunscreen, Undergo Annual Skin Checks
While men are less likely than women to wear sunscreen2, they are significantly more likely to reapply sunscreen when they do wear it. More than half (53%) of men reapply every time or almost every time they wear sunscreen, compared to only 35% of women.
Men are also significantly more likely to have regular skin checks, which involve a thorough examination by a dermatologist to look for cancerous or precancerous spots on the skin. Nearly half of men (46%) say they get a skin check every year or most years, compared to only 37% of women.
To learn more about the 2020 Sun Safety Report and other RealSelf data and trends, please visit www.realself.com/news.
About RealSelf
RealSelf is the go-to destination for making cosmetic treatment decisions and connecting with doctors. Millions of people from around the world count on RealSelf to find unbiased information, real patient reviews and photos, treatment costs and ratings, and Verified doctors. From medical-grade skin care to emerging noninvasive technologies to highly considered cosmetic surgeries, RealSelf makes it easy to get the trusted insights you need to make smart, confident decisions about modern beauty treatments and doctors. For more information, visit RealSelf News and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.
1 Survey conducted online by Dynata on behalf of RealSelf from March 13–19, 2020, among 1,997 U.S. women and men ages 18 and older.
