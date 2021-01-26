SEATTLE, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealSelf, the go-to destination for making cosmetic treatment decisions and connecting with doctors, today announced the RealSelf 2021 Most Worth It Ranking—a comprehensive list of the top-rated cosmetic procedures to watch in the new year. This list reveals the 20 Most Worth Ittm procedures1 of the year, as determined by real patients on RealSelf.com.
The RealSelf Worth It Rating is a proprietary consumer satisfaction score based on thousands of reviews from consumers on RealSelf who, after undergoing a treatment, rated it as "Worth It" or "Not Worth It."
Male surgical procedures, breast-related surgeries, injectables earn highest consumer satisfaction
In comparison to past rankings, there are a few unpredicted procedure contenders that vied for the Most Worth It 2021 in both the nonsurgical and surgical categories. Weight loss is front and center, as sleeve gastrectomy achieved a 100% Worth It Rating. Breast surgeries continue to dominate the list, accounting for eight of the Most Worth It 2021 list. Breast implant removal and breast reduction procedures both accumulated a 98% Worth It Rating.
Included in the top 10 are two typically male-focused procedures — gynecomastia surgery, or male breast reduction, which garnered the #2 spot and a 99% Worth It Rating, and FUE Hair Transplant at #7, with a 97% Worth It Rating.
This year two injectables made the Most Worth It 2021 list, with Dysport (96% Worth It Rating), a neurotoxin that's commonly used to smooth fine lines, wrinkles, and frown lines, earning the spot as the top-ranking cosmetic injectable, edging out more well-known brands like Botox, which is #18 (94% Worth it Rating).
"During an unprecedented year, consumers relied on RealSelf more than ever to gain valuable insights they can trust, including how satisfied real patients are with their cosmetic procedure results," said James Coyle, RealSelf CEO. "Our annual Most Worth It list highlights the best of the best, with a straightforward look at the top-rated aesthetic procedures — based solely on Worth It Ratings from real patients."
Coyle also notes that the RealSelf 2021 Most Worth It Ranking is dominated by complex surgical procedures that require incredible expertise on the part of surgeons but can deliver dramatic, often life-changing results.
RealSelf 2021 Most Worth It Ranking Honorees
Rank
Procedure
Worth It Rating1
(1/1/120-12/31/20)
Eligible Reviews
(More than 50)
Category
1
100%
63
Weight Loss Surgery
2
99%
108
Male Breast Reduction
3
98%
383
Breast Enhancement
4
98%
626
Breast Enhancement
5
97%
622
Breast Enhancement
6
97%
70
Skin Tightening
7
97%
124
Hair Restoration
8
97%
1,770
Breast Enhancement
9
97%
59
Breast Enhancement
10
96%
776
Breast Enhancement, Body Contouring, Skin Tightening
11
96%
151
Lip Enhancement
12
96%
120
Face & Neck Lifts
13
96%
71
Injectables
14
96%
1,353
Skin Tightening
15
95%
65
Nose Enhancement
16
95%
95
Breast Enhancement
17
95%
382
Eye Enhancement
18
94%
497
Injectables
19
94%
234
Hair Restoration
20
94%
357
Face & Neck Lifts
Source: RealSelf, Jan. 1, 2020–Dec. 31, 2020.
1Worth It Ratings shown as rounded percentages; official ranking determined by several decimal places.
For more information on the 2021 RealSelf Most Worth It Ranking and Most Worth It procedures, please visit https://www.realself.com/news/most-worth-it-2021.
Methodology
To be recognized as a 2021 Most Worth It procedure, a treatment must meet the minimum requirement of more than 50 reviews between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020, and have earned a minimum cumulative Worth It Rating of 90% during the same time period. A total of 20 procedures (a mix of nonsurgical and surgical) earned a Most Worth It designation for 2021. While treatment Worth It Ratings in the RealSelf 2021 Most Worth It Ranking are shown as rounded percentages, the actual ranking is determined by several decimal places.
About RealSelf
RealSelf is the go-to destination for making cosmetic treatment decisions and connecting with doctors. Millions of people from around the world count on RealSelf to find unbiased information, real patient reviews and photos, treatment costs and ratings, and RealSelf Verified doctors. From medical-grade skin care to emerging noninvasive technologies to highly considered cosmetic surgeries, RealSelf makes it easy to get the trusted insights you need to make smart, confident decisions about modern beauty treatments and doctors. For more information, visit RealSelf News and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.
1 To be recognized as a Most Worth It procedure, a treatment must have a cumulative Worth It Rating of 90% or more over the prior 12 months and meet the minimum review requirement of more than 50 reviews during the same period.
