RealWear Cloud marks the company's major shift from a hardware-centric to a platform-centric business.

RealWear Cloud marks the company's major shift from a hardware-centric to a platform-centric business.

 By RealWear

New SaaS Offering Will Empower IT and Business Operations to Quickly Deploy and Analyze Thousands of RealWear Devices Remotely and Securely

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealWear, the leading provider of assisted reality wearable solutions for frontline industrial workers and trusted by 41 of the Fortune 100, today launched RealWear Cloud, marking the company's major shift from a hardware-centric company to a fully platform-centric business. Today's launch is a major step towards a full platform that will deliver on the promise of "assisted intelligence."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.