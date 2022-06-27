Redapt, a technology solutions provider and Microsoft Gold partner, announced today that it has earned the Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization. Accomplishment further ensures enterprises have access to proven, secure, and scalable cloud solutions
SEATTLE, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redapt, a technology solutions provider and Microsoft Gold partner, announced today that it has earned the Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.
This specialization is a validation of Redapt's deep knowledge, expertise, and proven success in analyzing existing workloads, generating schema models, and performing an extract, transform, and load (ETL) operations to migrate data and enable cloud-based analytics in Azure.
This is Redapt's fourth advanced specialization.
"This advanced specialization recognizes our experience and extensive knowledge in helping our clients to turn data into insights for better business decision making utilizing Microsoft Azure. We are pleased to be recognized for the Data Warehouse Migration on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, and we are excited to add another advanced specialization to our capabilities," says Rick Cantu, Co-Founder, and CEO at Redapt.
Andrew Smith, General Manager, Partner Program Management at Microsoft added, "The Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating data warehouses and implementing cloud-based analytics in Azure. Redapt clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to deliver best-in-class cloud-based analytics capabilities to customers with Azure."
A partner with advanced skills is key in migrating organizations' existing data warehouses to the cloud and enabling cloud-based analytics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.