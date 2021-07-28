WOODINVILLE, Wash., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redapt, Inc today announced it has earned the Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a partner's capability in planning and delivering tailored analytics solutions, following Microsoft and industry best practices.
Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their analytics planning and deployment practices, are able to earn the Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.
As more businesses recognize the value of effective data and analytics strategies but struggle to implement them, partners with proven experience delivering customized Microsoft analytics solutions using Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Data bricks are well-positioned to capture this market opportunity.
These partners can help customers better integrate endlessly scalable analytics platforms into their businesses to quickly capture insights from all their data across data warehouses and big data analytics systems.
"This advanced specialization recognizes our experience and extensive knowledge in helping our clients to turn data into insights for better business decision making utilizing Microsoft Azure. We are pleased to be recognized for the Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, and we are excited to add another advanced specialization to our capabilities," says Rick Cantu, Co-Founder and CEO at Redapt.
Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to building transformative and secure analytics solutions on Azure. Redapt clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to help our customers harness the power of insight and transform their businesses in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way."
About Redapt
As a Microsoft Gold partner, Redapt helps organizations accelerate growth through the navigation and adoption of the powerful cloud computing capabilities of Microsoft Azure.
Redapt has been a major cloud influencer since the inception of Azure in 2010 by aligning with field co-selling and deploying hybrid cloud-native solutions at some of the world's largest hyper-scaling clients.
Rooted in technical excellence and business outcomes, Redapt deploys application innovation, modern datacenter, and data and AI services to transform our clients' businesses to compete, grow, and respond to ever-changing business environments.
Our catalog of DevOps automation, infrastructure blueprints, and data warehouse frameworks act to accelerate client value realization, resulting in more significant outcomes and higher client satisfaction.
Paired with a world-class MSP, Redapt does not just lead customers to Azure but aids them through every stage of their cloud adoption and value realization journey.
Learn more about how Redapt's Azure Data Strategy Engagement can help you harness meaningful insights from your data to transform your business.
Azure Data Strategy Engagement: https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-gb/marketplace/consulting-services/attunix-1626678.sol-59622-qts?search=redapt&page=1
Media Contact
David Cantu, Redapt, +1 (425) 605-7140, davidc@redapt.com
SOURCE Redapt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.