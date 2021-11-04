Redfin Logo (PRNewsfoto/Redfin)

Redfin Logo (PRNewsfoto/Redfin)

 By Redfin

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. All financial measures, unless otherwise noted, are presented on a GAAP basis and include stock-based compensation, and depreciation and amortization.

Revenue increased 128% year-over-year to $540 million during the third quarter. Gross profit was $127 million, an increase of 37% from $93 million in the third quarter of 2020. Real estate services gross profit was $96 million, an increase of 5% from $92 million in the third quarter of 2020. Real estate services gross margin was 37%, compared to 44% in the third quarter of 2020. Operating expenses were $147 million, an increase of 163% from $56 million in the third quarter of 2020. Operating expenses were 27% of revenue, up from 24% in the third quarter of 2020.

Net loss was $18.9 million, compared to net loss of $34.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. The dividend on our convertible preferred stock was $1.7 million in the third quarter. Net loss attributable to common stock was $20.6 million. Stock-based compensation was $13.1 million, up from $11.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. Depreciation and amortization was $14.5 million, up from $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. Interest income was $0.2 million and interest expense was $3.7 million, compared to $0.3 million and $2.5 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020.

Net loss per share attributable to common stock, diluted, was $0.20, compared to net income per share attributable to common stock, diluted, of $0.30 in the third quarter of 2020.

"Redfin had a fantastic quarter," said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. "Our revenues were at the top of the range we gave investors in our last earnings report, and our net income exceeded that range. Our year-over-year market-share gains continued even as the housing market slowed, and our website again improved its standing against its largest competitors. RedfinNow grew revenues by more than 1,000 percent all while selling homes above our forecasted price. We saved our brokerage customers more than $80 million in fees. Agent retention improved, and we're now preparing to broaden changes to our service and pricing that we expect to increase 2022 gross profits, customer satisfaction and agent retention."

Highlights

  • Reached market share of 1.16% of U.S. existing home sales by value in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 12 basis points from the third quarter of 2020.(1)
  • Saved homebuyers and sellers over $83 million in the third quarter. This includes the savings Redfin offers buyers through the Redfin Refund and sellers through Redfin's lower listing fee when compared to a 2.5% commission typically charged by traditional agents.
  • Redfin's mobile application and website reached 49.1 million average monthly visitors in the third quarter, which was roughly flat compared to the third quarter of 2020.
  • Launched brokerage services in Mississippi and new regions in Florida, surpassing 100 markets served.
  • Continued RedfinNow expansion by launching in Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte and Raleigh.
  • Announced the expansion of Direct Access self-touring on October 5th, which lets buyers tour vacant homes listed by Redfin agents and is supported by a partnership with ADT to provide enhanced safety and security measures.
  • Launched a Career Accelerator pilot program in Seattle and the Washington, D.C. metro area to hire and train people from diverse backgrounds to become Redfin agents.
  • Delivered improved software for customers, agents, partners and mortgage teams, including:
    • Climate risk data for every location page on Redfin.com, empowering consumers to make better-informed decisions about buying, selling and renting.
    • More accurate Redfin Estimates for off-market homes that react quickly to dynamic market conditions.
    • Easy to import work history from Equifax's The Work Number in mortgage pre-approval applications.
    • iOS Home Screen Widgets, which show potential homebuyers relevant listings directly on their iPhone or iPad's home screen.
    • A new appraisal ordering system for Redfin Mortgage Lender Tools that streamlines data sharing between  mortgage processors and appraisal management companies.
    • Automation software for Redfin Home Services to streamline Concierge bids and scope of work agreements.

(1) We calculate the aggregate value of U.S. home sales by multiplying the total number of U.S. existing home sales by the mean sale price of these homes, each as reported by the National Association of REALTORS® ("NAR"). NAR data for the most recent period is preliminary and may subsequently be updated by NAR. We calculate our market share by aggregating the home value of brokerage and partner real estate services transactions. Then, in order to account for both the sell- and buy-side components of each transaction, we divide that value by two-times the estimated aggregate value of U.S. home sales.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Redfin's expectations as of November 4, 2021, and are subject to substantial uncertainty.

For the fourth quarter of 2021 we expect:

  • Total revenue between $585 million and $606 million, representing a year-over-year increase between 139% and 148% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Included within total revenue are real estate services segment revenue between $225 million and $230 million, properties segment revenue between $319 million and $334 million, and rentals revenue between $38 million and $39 million.
  • Total net loss between $36 million and $31 million, compared to total net income of $14 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. RentPath's contribution to the net loss is expected to be approximately $15 million. This guidance includes approximately $24 million in total marketing expenses, $16 million of stock-based compensation, $15 million of depreciation and amortization, and $4 million of net interest expense. Net income attributable to common stockholders will include the value of dividends on our convertible preferred stock, which we expect to pay in shares of our common stock.

Conference Call

Redfin will webcast a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. The webcast will be open to the public at http://investors.redfin.com. The webcast will remain available on the investor relations website for at least three months following the conference call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including our future operating results, as described under Business Outlook. We believe our expectations related to these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but actual results may turn out to be materially different. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020, as supplemented by our quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, both of which are available on our Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.

Redfin may publish information and analysis about the U.S. residential real estate industry on its company blog at www.redfin.com/news/housing-market-news/. We encourage investors and others interested in our company to review and subscribe to the information we post on our company blog, as some of the information may be material.

Redfin-F

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)





September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020









Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

562,714





$

925,276



Restricted cash

74,532





20,544



Short-term investments

28,578





131,561



Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $933 and $160

91,932





54,719



Inventory

435,144





49,158



Loans held for sale

42,762





42,539



Prepaid expenses

19,155





12,131



Other current assets

8,537





4,898



Total current assets

1,263,354





1,240,826



Property and equipment, net

55,535





43,988



Right-of-use assets, net

55,757





44,149



Long-term investments

53,488





11,922



Goodwill

407,228





9,186



Intangibles, net

194,856





1,830



Other assets, noncurrent

13,129





8,619



Total assets

$

2,043,347





$

1,360,520



Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$

10,075





$

5,644



Accrued liabilities

102,027





69,460



Other payables

16,766





13,184



Warehouse credit facilities

39,825





39,029



Secured revolving credit facility

199,627





23,949



Convertible senior notes, net

23,243





22,482



Lease liabilities

14,793





11,973



Total current liabilities

406,356





185,721



Lease liabilities, noncurrent

57,759





49,339



Convertible senior notes, net, noncurrent

1,212,767





488,268



Payroll tax liabilities, noncurrent

7,841





6,812



Deferred tax liabilities

883







Total liabilities

1,685,606





730,140



Series A convertible preferred stock—par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 40,000 shares issued and outstanding

39,857





39,823



Stockholders' equity







Common stock—par value $0.001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 105,375,935 and 103,000,594 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

105





103



Additional paid-in capital

662,894





860,556



Accumulated other comprehensive income

47





211



Accumulated deficit

(345,162)





(270,313)



Total stockholders' equity

317,884





590,557



Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders' equity

$

2,043,347





$

1,360,520



 

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue















Service

$

301,657





$

217,280





$

776,120





$

469,893



Product

238,417





19,636





503,588





171,683



Total revenue

540,074





236,916





1,279,708





641,576



Cost of revenue(1)















Service

174,267





122,583





486,880





314,842



Product

238,505





21,261





497,032





174,744



Total cost of revenue

412,772





143,844





983,912





489,586



Gross profit

127,302





93,072





295,796





151,990



Operating expenses















Technology and development(1)

43,658





22,452





112,824





60,687



Marketing(1)

49,143





12,421





116,343





47,611



General and administrative(1)

54,395





21,190





151,352





68,539



Total operating expenses

147,196





56,063





380,519





176,837



Loss from operations

(19,894)





37,009





(84,723)





(24,847)



Interest income

178





319





472





1,859



Interest expense

(3,672)





(2,522)





(7,822)





(7,631)



Income tax benefit

311









5,363







Other income (expense), net

4,128





(640)





4,099





(1,943)



Net (loss) income

$

(18,949)





$

34,166





$

(82,611)





$

(32,562)



Dividends on convertible preferred stock

(1,662)





(1,530)





(5,875)





(2,814)



Undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities

$





$

(653)





$





$



Net (loss) income attributable to common stock—basic and diluted

$

(20,611)





$

31,983





$

(88,486)





$

(35,376)



Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stock—basic

$

(0.20)





$

0.32





$

(0.85)





$

(0.36)



Weighted-average shares to compute net (loss) income per share attributable to common stock—basic

105,144,872





99,840,144





104,327,614





97,365,122



Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stock—diluted

$

(0.20)





$

0.30





$

(0.85)





$

(0.36)



Weighted-average shares to compute net (loss) income per share attributable to common stock—diluted

105,144,872





107,607,711





104,327,614





97,365,122



















Net (loss) income

$

(18,949)





$

34,166





$

(82,611)





$

(32,562)



Other comprehensive income (loss)















Foreign currency translation adjustments

3





6





3





(16)



Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale debt securities

27





(139)





161





282



Comprehensive (loss) income

$

(18,919)





$

34,033





$

(82,447)





$

(32,296)





(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Cost of revenue

$

3,283





$

2,574





$

10,019





$

5,981



Technology and development

5,455





4,964





16,987





11,736



Marketing

537





403





1,615





1,130



General and administrative

3,835





3,407





10,817





6,917



Total

$

13,110





$

11,348





$

39,438





$

25,764



 

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020

Operating Activities







Net loss

$

(82,611)





$

(32,562)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

32,303





10,581



Stock-based compensation

39,438





25,764



Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

3,583





5,254



Non-cash lease expense

8,510





6,821



Impairment costs





2,063



Net loss (gain) on IRLCs, forward sales commitments, and loans held for sale

342





(2,303)



Other

(3,847)





(306)



Change in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

(29,487)





(21,862)



Inventory

(385,986)





49,597



Prepaid expenses and other assets

(9,532)





7,396



Accounts payable

616





851



Accrued liabilities, other payables, deferred tax liabilities, and payroll tax liabilities, noncurrent

23,011





28,157



Lease liabilities

(9,644)





(8,368)



Origination of loans held for sale

(745,703)





(479,153)



Proceeds from sale of loans originated as held for sale

744,886





459,605



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(414,121)





51,535



Investing activities







Purchases of property and equipment

(20,575)





(10,391)



Purchases of investments

(129,277)





(135,118)



Sales of investments

98,687





6,583



Maturities of investments

96,303





82,772



Cash paid for acquisition

(608,000)







Net cash used in investing activities

(562,862)





(56,154)



Financing activities







Proceeds from the issuance of convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs





39,801



Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs





69,701



Proceeds from the issuance of common stock pursuant to employee equity plans

14,194





15,119



Tax payments related to net share settlements on restricted stock units

(21,088)





(10,987)



Borrowings from warehouse credit facilities

710,535





473,283



Repayments to warehouse credit facilities

(709,739)





(454,277)



Borrowings from secured revolving credit facility

431,717





57,378



Repayments to secured revolving credit facility

(256,039)





(46,899)



Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs

561,529







Purchases of capped calls related to convertible senior notes

(62,647)







Payments for repurchases and conversions of convertible senior notes

(2,159)







Other payables—deposits held in escrow

3,161





2,097



Principal payments under finance lease obligations

(567)





(59)



Cash paid for secured revolving credit facility issuance costs

(485)





(4)



Net cash provided by financing activities

668,412





145,153



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(3)





(16)



Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(308,574)





140,518



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:







Beginning of period

945,820





247,448



End of period

637,246





387,966



 

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Sep. 30,

2021



Jun. 30,

2021



Mar. 31,

2021



Dec. 31,

2020



Sep. 30,

2020



Jun. 30,

2020



Mar. 31,

2020



Dec. 31,

2019



Sep. 30,

2019

Monthly average visitors (in thousands)

49,147





48,437





46,202





44,135





49,258





42,537





35,519





30,595





35,633



Real estate services transactions



































Brokerage

21,929





21,006





14,317





16,951





18,980





13,828





10,751





13,122





16,098



Partner

4,755





4,597





3,944





4,940





5,180





2,691





2,479





2,958





3,499



Total

26,684





25,603





18,261





21,891





24,160





16,519





13,230





16,080





19,597



Real estate services revenue per

transaction



































Brokerage

$

11,107





$

11,307





$

10,927





$

10,751





$

10,241





$

9,296





$

9,520





$

9,425





$

9,075



Partner

2,990





3,195





3,084





3,123





2,988





2,417





2,535





2,369





2,295



Aggregate

9,661





9,850





9,233





9,030





8,686





8,175





8,211





8,127





7,865



Aggregate home value of real estate

services transactions (in millions)

$

14,926





$

14,612





$

9,621





$

11,478





$

12,207





$

7,576





$

6,098





$

7,588





$

9,157



U.S. market share by value

1.16

%



1.18

%



1.16

%



1.04

%



1.04

%



0.94

%



0.92

%



0.95

%



0.96

%

Revenue from top-10 Redfin markets

as a percentage of real estate services

revenue

61

%



64

%



62

%



63

%



63

%



63

%



61

%



62

%



63

%

Average number of lead agents

2,370





2,456





2,277





1,981





1,820





1,399





1,826





1,526





1,579



RedfinNow homes sold

388





292





171





83





37





162





171





212





168



Revenue per RedfinNow home sold (in

ones)

$

599,010





$

570,930





$

525,173





$

471,551





$

504,583





$

444,690





$

461,916





$

466,939





$

476,770



 

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Information

(unaudited, in thousands)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue















Real estate services (brokerage)

$

243,575





$

194,375





$

637,532





$

425,269



Real estate services (partner)

14,220





15,478





41,070





28,269



Properties revenue

238,417





19,005





503,588





170,287



Rentals revenue

40,406









82,954







Other revenue

8,206





8,503





26,084





19,999



Intercompany elimination

(4,750)





(445)





(11,520)





(2,248)



Total revenue

$

540,074





$

236,916





$

1,279,708





$

641,576



















Cost of revenue















Real estate services

$

161,449





$

117,944





$

453,790





$

300,305



Properties

238,397





20,460





496,948





173,107



Rentals

7,395









14,965







Other

10,281





5,885





29,729





18,422



Intercompany elimination

(4,750)





(445)





(11,520)





(2,248)



Total cost of revenue

$

412,772





$

143,844





$

983,912





$

489,586



















Gross profit















Real estate services

$

96,346





$

91,909





$

224,812





$

153,233



Properties

20





(1,455)





6,640





(2,820)



Rentals

33,011









67,989







Other

(2,075)





2,618





(3,645)





1,577



Total gross profit

$

127,302





$

93,072





$

295,796





$

151,990



















Gross margin (percentage of revenue)















Real estate services

37.4

%



43.8

%



33.1

%



33.8

%

Properties

0.0





(7.7)





1.3





(1.7)



Rentals

81.7









82.0







Other

(25.3)





30.8





(14.0)





7.9



Total gross margin

23.6





39.3





23.1





23.7



 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redfin-reports-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301417007.html

SOURCE Redfin

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.