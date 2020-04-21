SEATTLE, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) will release first-quarter 2020 results after the stock market closes on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on Redfin's Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com. An archived webcast will also be available at http://investors.redfin.com for at least three months following the call.
About Redfin
Redfin is a technology-powered residential real estate company. Founded by software engineers, we run the country's #1 most-visited brokerage website and offer a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate. We represent people buying and selling homes in over 90 markets in the United States and Canada. Our mission is to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. In a commission-driven industry, we put the customer first. We do this by pairing our own agents with our own technology to create a service that is faster, better, and costs less. Since our launch in 2006 through 2019, we have helped customers buy or sell more than 235,000 homes worth more than $115 billion. Redfin stock is traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "RDFN."
