SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawing on over 25 years of experience branding the world's most influential radio stations, ReelWorld and sister company Reel2Media announce the launch of a new sonic and musical brand identity for Bloomberg Television and Radio.
Created by ReelWorld co-founder/Reel2Media Music Director Erik Huber and his Seattle-based production team, the comprehensive package consists of more than 50 unique musical themes - anchored to a memorable two-note sonic logo - that unify the Bloomberg Television, Radio and Digital platforms under a single sonic identity.
"This is a monumental achievement and a proud moment for our company," said ReelWorld CEO/Reel2Media Chairman Mike Thomas. "To be entrusted with the task of crafting a new audio signature for a brand as significant as Bloomberg is testament to the credibility we've built as the radio industry's sonic branding leader. Our work for Bloomberg marks the dawn of a new era of content creation for us and I'm excited to grow our media branding portfolio."
ReelWorld & Reel2Media created a comprehensive suite of musical themes and visual brand identity workparts for Bloomberg Television's roster of shows. An accompanying collection of radio-centric themes and workparts was produced for Bloomberg Radio, including themes for top of hour, traffic, weather and sports segments, Business Flash updates and breaking news.
