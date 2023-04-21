Seattle's iconic charity stair climb will benefit Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and the Space Needle Foundation

SEATTLE, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of registration for one of Seattle's signature community events for an opportunity that comes only once per year: climbing the Space Needle's 832 open-air stairs to the top.  Base 2 Space takes place Sunday, October 1, 2023 and welcomes climbers to scale the landmark tower while raising money for Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and the Space Needle Foundation. To date, the Space Needle's signature event has raised over 3.5 million dollars for life-saving cancer research and care.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.