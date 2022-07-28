REI Co-op and Airstream Introduce Special Edition Model Focused on Sustainability

 By Airstream, Inc., REI

Design collaboration increases options for vehicle-supported camping adventures

SEATTLE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Co-op and Airstream have partnered to design a special edition built on the Airstream Basecamp model, introducing a wide range of sustainability attributes to the travel trailer. The collaboration comes as REI is increasing its investment and solutions to support the growing customer segment pursuing vehicle-supported camping adventures. The REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp Travel Trailer will be available for REI Co-op members to preview first at www.airstream.com/travel-trailers/rei-special-edition/. Customers can place orders beginning July 28 from authorized Airstream dealerships with pricing starting at $52,900.

