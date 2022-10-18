REI Co-op Logo (PRNewsFoto/REI)

REI Co-op Logo (PRNewsFoto/REI)

 By REI Co-op

New store will be the fourth location in New York and seventh in the Tri-State region

SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Huntington, New York in summer 2023. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing, snowsports and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics. The store will also have a ski and snowboard shop with professional tuning, waxing and repairs.

