Investment includes addition of 18 new partners to growing network of nonprofits

SEATTLE, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The REI Cooperative Action Fund is announcing a $4 million investment in 40 nonprofit organizations collectively creating a more equitable outdoors. This investment includes the addition of 18 new organizations to the Fund's growing nationwide network of nonprofit partners, as well as renewed support for 22 existing partners. As a community-supported nonprofit, the Fund is fueled by donations from REI Co-op, its customers, members, and employees, as well as corporate partners, and foundations. Since the Fund's launch in 2021, more than 800,000 people have donated.  

