The co-op will delay store openings on Election Day to enable employees to participate in the democratic process

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op announced today that it will delay the opening of its stores by two hours this Election Day to give every employee paid time off for civic engagement. As part of its Your Vote Can't Wait campaign, the co-op has also created an election resource hub for employees and members alike at REI.com/vote.

