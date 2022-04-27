Remi Adebonojo, a leading executive, transition, and personal development coach and developer of the IMPACT© Coaching Model, a proprietary end-to-end coaching approach, has been accepted into Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches.
LONDON, England, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Remi Adebonojo, a leading executive, transition, and personal development coach and developer of the IMPACT© Coaching Model, a proprietary end-to-end coaching approach, has been accepted into Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches.
He was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics and personal and professional achievements and honours.
"We are honored to welcome Remi into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Coaches Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
Over the last 25 years, Remi has facilitated change at an individual, team and organizational level through his consulting and coaching practices, navigating complex change & transformation across the UK, the EU, Asia & West Africa.
Remi Adebonojo, while accepting the invitation, said, 'I am grateful for the opportunity to join the esteemed members of this Council; I have a lot of respect for the members and their achievements, making my inclusion a humbling experience. I look forward to contributing to the coaching body of knowledge, practices, and perception, assisting today's leaders, and growing the leaders of tomorrow. '
Remi is the founder of RESILiGENT, a boutique leadership, training and coaching firm. He is a University of Oxford and HEC Paris MSc Consulting and Coaching for Change alumnus and the developer of the IMPACT© Coaching Model, a proprietary coaching model used by coaches to provide a holistic coaching experience.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Coaches Council, visit forbescoachescouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
