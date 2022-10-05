Synthetic imagery showing a range of physics-based scenarios and sensor types generated by Rendered.ai

Synthetic imagery showing a range of physics-based scenarios and sensor types generated by Rendered.ai

 By Rendered.ai

First synthetic data platform for computer vision to be offered to Amazon Web Services customers worldwide

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendered.ai, the leading platform for physics-based synthetic data, announced availability for purchase on the AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for organizations to discover, procure, entitle, provision, and govern third-party software. Rendered.ai's availability on the AWS Marketplace expands access to synthetic data generation capability to a wide range of industries and applied AI use cases from robotics, to automotive and medical, satellite imagery and security.

