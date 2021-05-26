SEATTLE, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, BETTER Movie – a groundbreaking food, diabetes, and body-positivity documentary that sets out to revolutionize the way we eat, think, and live – is announcing its official release of the award-winning film that debuted in the top three on iTunes.
Now available for download, BETTER is a transformative food, diabetes, and body-positivity documentary that examines a new, empowering, and unifying way of eating, thinking, and living. Attempting to put an end to the "diet wars" with a Harvard Medical Doctor backed approach, BETTER aims to eliminate confusing and conflicting diet information while curbing "Diabesity" (diabetes that occurs with obesity) – one of the greatest medical health crises the world has ever faced. BETTER was shot on-location at Harvard Medical School and follows renowned Harvard doctors leading the revolution of curing the obesity and diabetes epidemics. These include Dr. David Ludwig, author of The New York Times best-seller Always Hungry?, Dr. JoAnn Manson, Dr. Kirsten Davison, and Dr. John Ratey.
"We need a much more sophisticated approach to weight control that will help people succeed over the long term," stated Dr. David Ludwig, Professor at Harvard Medical School and Harvard School of Public Health and New York Times Best-Selling Author of Always Hungry?. "If we don't do something about it, this generation of children will lead shorter, less healthful lives than their parents."
Also in BETTER, New York Times best-selling author of The Calorie Myth and The Setpoint Diet, and founder of Wellness Engineering, Jonathan Bailor, shares how personal tragedy led him to dedicate his life to finding a better way to eat, think, and live, and one that reverses the causes and symptoms of top risk factors for COVID complications and death: Diabesity.
"Because now more than ever, everyone is in desperate need of a proven, practical, and simple way to protect their mental and physical health," said Jonathan Bailor, Executive Producer of BETTER. "BETTER is not just a food documentary, nor is it just a story of one man's journey to dietary excellence, it is a story of hope, empowerment, protection, and betterment by every means necessary."
Bringing the movie to life in all too relatable ways, BETTER showcases inspiring success stories along with intimate testimonials by everyday Americans who have overcome discrimination, prejudice, depression, shame, and humiliation. Assumptions that Diabesity can be prevented by self-control, and that a lack of willpower, intelligence, and discipline "justifies" a Diabesity diagnosis, are all examples of ignorant attitudes that contribute to rampant prejudice and discrimination against Diabese individuals.
With the Harvard doctors weighing in on the fallacy of the "calories in, calories out" and "all calories are created equal" model of weight loss, BETTER offers a proven path toward safer, better living through revolutionary methods that lower the body weight "setpoint" using simple, evidence-based solutions that anyone can use to optimize their diet (e.g., keto, vegan, paleo, kosher, halal, etc.) and to protect against today's most common diseases.
"In this film there is a real effort to help people to improve the quality of their diet, because it refutes this notion that weight control is as simple as 'calories in, calories out.' It relates very much to having a diet that is high quality," commented Dr. JoAnn Manson, Chief of the Division of Preventive Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and among the world's most respected and cited researchers on women's health, preventive medicine, and population science. "A high-quality diet will almost automatically lead to better calorie control."
Now available for purchase online everywhere movies are sold, for more information on BETTER visit: https://bettermovie.com/
###
ABOUT BETTER:
BETTER is a transformative food documentary that examines a new, empowering, and unifying way of eating, thinking and living – because now more than ever, everyone needs a simple way to protect their mental and physical health. Unveiling a revolutionary way of eating endorsed by top medical doctors at Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins and The Mayo Clinic, and # 1 New York Times best-selling authors, BETTER attempts to put an end to the "diet wars" with a scientifically backed approach that clarifies the confusing and conflicting diet information while curbing diabetes and obesity (Diabesity). It also features inspiring success stories along with intimate testimonials by everyday Americans who have struggled with negative body image, vulnerability, feelings of inadequacy, and humiliation that bring the movie to life in all too relatable ways. For more information, visit: https://bettermovie.com
ABOUT BLARE MEDIA:
BLARE Media was formed in 2005 in Fresno, California, by filmmaker/gear head Justin McAleece and entrepreneur/marketer Blake Barnett. Their mission was to create the best quality video productions possible for local business that did not have the big budget that larger brands might. To that end, they originally designed a completely tapeless, high-definition, workflow which would allow stunning image quality while being faster and more economical than film. BLARE Media has been involved in thousands of productions. For more information, visit: https://blaremedia.net/
