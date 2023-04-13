Equip-4-Ticks provides expert tips, educational content, and a comprehensive video library to inform the public about best practices for tick protection and disease prevention.

GREENSBORO, N.C., and SEATTLE, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the spring season arrives and people begin to head back outside, health officials are issuing warnings about the risk of tick bites and the associated illnesses they can carry. Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses including Powassan, Babesiosis, Anaplasmosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, as well as other harmful allergens such as Alpha-gal, are preventable with education and awareness. The Equip-4-Ticks Resource Center, a collaboration between tick expert, Dr. Thomas Mather, PhD, and Insect Shield Repellent Technology, is expanding their line-up of tips, informational content, and their comprehensive video library to help the public stay informed, vigilant, and protected.

