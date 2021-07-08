SEATTLE, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Replenium, Inc., the provider of the industry-defining auto-replenishment and predictive shopping platform, today announced the appointment of Marcia Webb as Vice President of CPG Sales. With an extensive background of working with manufacturers and retailers at scale, Webb will drive engagement across CPG manufacturers globally to expand Replenium's range of services including retailer program collaboration, Brand to Retail (B2R) replenishment and Direct to Consumer (DTC) programs across the industry.
"Retailers are responding to competitive market threats with strong demand for Replenium's shopper auto-replenishment platform," stated Jeff Williams, Head of Commercial for Replenium. "Marcia's retail and CPG expertise will enable her to build key relationships across CPG manufacturers and define industry-leading strategies to best pair auto-replenishment with brands' changing customer needs."
Prior to joining Replenium, Webb was Vice President of Retail Intelligence (National Accounts) for NielsenIQ, where she helped hundreds of clients develop a deeper understanding of their strategic opportunities in the market through merchandising and media strategies utilizing data and analytics. During her 25 years with Nielsen, Webb supported both established and emerging channels of retail growth. Before NielsenIQ, she worked in category management leadership for Kraft-General Foods.
"We are excited to welcome Marcia to our growing commercial team under Jeff's leadership," stated Tom Furphy, CEO of Replenium. "As shoppers turn to auto-replenishment to service more of their routine shopping needs, she will provide important support for brands and retailers to build programs to collaborate more deeply, improve customer service, drive higher sales and increase profitability. In today's increasingly competitive retail space, the timing could not be better."
About Replenium
Replenium is the world's most powerful, flexible, and intelligent product auto-replenishment platform that enables any retailer or brand to harness the power of frictionless shopping. Shoppers, who are comforted knowing they will never run out of the products they need, discover products through a machine-learning engine and schedule product replenishments based on recommended and historical usage. They can easily manage preferences, set schedules, manage IoT demand signals, skip orders, update payment options and more. Participating brands enjoy locked-in product loyalty with improved marketing ROI. Retailers benefit from larger baskets, higher customer retention and frequency, and vastly improved ecommerce economics. Replenium's leadership team led large scale businesses at Amazon and the creation of several shopping innovations, including Recommendations and Subscribe & Save before founding Replenium in 2015. See www.replenium.com for more information.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/replenium-adds-cpg-executive-marcia-webb-to-its-senior-leadership-team-301327810.html
SOURCE Replenium
