WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation continues to navigate an ongoing mental health crisis, a new report from the American Psychiatric Association (APA), Psychiatric Bed Crisis in the U.S.: Understanding the Problem and Moving Toward Solutions, provides an assessment of the current problem of the lack of access to psychiatric beds and proposes a new model for estimating the needs within a community.

Access to inpatient psychiatric beds undergirds local mental health systems, providing essential services to help treat adults or young people who are experiencing mental illness, just like inpatient medical hospitalization serves the most acutely ill. Today communities have no effective means to assess how many beds they need to meet the demand in their population. Too often, psychiatric inpatient beds are not available when needed and people with mental illnesses end up boarding in emergency departments or being discharged prematurely.

