SEATTLE, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laconia Development announced today the relaunch of sales at Spire, the $350 million, 41-story luxury condominium tower in the heart of Downtown Seattle, with limited-time price reductions and incentives in advance of the building's opening later this summer. In March, Spire accomplished incredible success by selling 10 condominiums in less than 30 days— showcasing strong interest from buyers.
Laconia has hired Polaris Pacific, the leading real estate sales and marketing group for today's new residential communities in the western U.S., to reposition and realign Spire in the marketplace. As a result, pricing on one- and two-bedroom residences have been discounted by as much as 10 percent with residences starting from the high $400,000s.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a migration of urban dwellers from America's big cities, including Seattle, to more suburban areas. Yet, the seemingly temporary shift has led to price increases in the suburbs, scarcity of inventory and bidding wars that have left many people frustrated and unsuccessful in the homebuying process. However, the desire for homeownership remains a key part of the American Dream.
"It's no secret that the pandemic has impacted the condominium market in major cities across the country. With the end of the pandemic in sight, we want to react to what has happened by offering a significant, limited-time discount on many of the residences at Spire," said Paul Menzies, CEO of Laconia. "We quietly introduced the new pricing last month and we've already seen increased demand with 10 sales in just four weeks. It's our hope that this repositioning in the market will provide a finite opportunity for buyers to get a once-in-a-lifetime deal on one of the most intelligently designed buildings in Downtown Seattle with impressive amenities and unrivaled, breathtaking views of the Space Needle, Puget Sound, Mount Rainier, Mount Baker and the Olympics."
In addition to Spire's robust amenity offering, Laconia is also introducing a Concierge Program for homeowners, which handles home maintenance on a regular schedule, manages repairs and attends to all home needs for residents.
Spire is a collection of 343 luxury condominiums that radiates intelligent design, connectivity and convenience in stylish interiors with light-filled, open layouts. A brilliant architectural prism designed by VIA Architecture, Spire is expected to achieve the environmental designation of LEED Silver.
Located at the intersection of Denny Triangle, South Lake Union and Belltown, and just blocks from lower Queen Anne, Spire stands 440 feet above the city, and its sleek silhouette serves as the exclamation point to Seattle's skyline. Spire is the closest high-rise building to the iconic Space Needle and is situated at the nexus of local culture, gourmet dining and world-class attractions, all while being within walking distance to some of the world's most powerful technology companies including Amazon and Apple.
Spire's extensive collection of inspired amenities includes Seattle's first fully automated parking system, a dramatic two-story lobby with on-site café; verdant landscaping; luxurious co-working spaces; state-of-the-art fitness center and movement studios; a 24-hour concierge; a private theater; and the Spire Club at Level 40 with indoor/outdoor terraces and 360-degree panoramic views.
To learn more or to schedule a private appointment, visit SpireSeattle.com.
About Spire
Designed to connect Seattle's natural beauty with its position as a leading center of technology, Spire is a collection of 343 one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury condominiums in the dynamic heart of Downtown Seattle. A brilliant architectural prism designed by VIA Architecture, and with the environmental designation of LEED Silver, Spire frames Seattle's breathtaking landscapes with unobstructed 360-degree views of Puget Sound, Mount Rainier and Mount Baker. Standing 41 stories and 440 feet above the city, the residential tower's sleek silhouette serves as the exclamation point to Seattle's skyline. Spire is the closest high-rise building to the iconic Space Needle and is situated at the nexus of local culture, dining and world-class attractions, all while being within walking distance to some of the world's most powerful technology companies. Spire radiates intelligent design, connectivity and convenience in stylish interiors with light-filled, open layouts. The extensive collection of inspired amenities includes Seattle's first fully automated parking system, a welcoming two-story lobby with on-site café; verdant landscaping; luxurious co-working spaces; state-of-the-art fitness center and movement studios; a 24-hour concierge; a private theater; and the Spire Club at Level 40 with indoor/outdoor terraces and 360-degree views. For more, visit SpireSeattle.com.
About Laconia Development
Bay Area-based Laconia Development LLC is a full-service real estate investment and development firm that envisions and builds high-rise and mid-rise residential communities and mixed-use environments in dynamic urban centers. By focusing on emotionally resonant architectural design, Laconia creates landmark developments that command attention and enhance existing neighborhoods – buildings that residents are proud to call home. For more, visit LaconiaLLC.com.
About Vanke USA
Vanke US is a trusted local strategic partner to real estate developers on both commercial and residential projects. Based in New York and San Francisco, Vanke US is currently focused on partnerships in gateway cities, providing smart capital, which encompasses financing, project management and other value-add services that leverage its entrepreneurial culture, diverse talent and deep corporate resources. Learn more at vanke.us.
About Polaris Pacific
Polaris Pacific is the leading real estate sales and marketing group for today's new residential communities. Drawing on a 30-year legacy of success in the Western United States, Polaris Pacific specializes in new development, leveraging the latest tools and technology to create a clear path forward. Long-term client relationships with industry leaders provide the company's platform for innovation, establishing Polaris Pacific as the irrefutable expert in major urban markets. For more information, please visit PolarisPacific.com.
