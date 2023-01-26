Sanitizing Wipes Keep Hands & Surfaces Clean while On-the-Go; Always Look for the "Do Not Flush" Symbol on Wipes Packaging for Disposal Instructions
SEATTLE, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2023 rang in with extreme winter weather, from torrential flooding to massive snowstorms. Families are looking for ways to escape the winter doldrums for some family fun.
The Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA), a consumer education nonprofit, offers fun family travel tips for staying healthy while enjoying the best of winter vacation destinations.
And whether traveling to a snowy ski destination or a tropical beach, keep in mind that germs can stay on hard surfaces, making it important to disinfect common high-touch surfaces like handrails, doorknobs, light switches, and remote controls.
Remember, just because the family is on vacation, doesn't mean good hygiene habits stay at home:
Wash hands frequently using water and soap for at least 20 seconds
Avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose
Use the "Dracula" method by coughing or sneezing into the elbow rather than hands
Use non-flushable wipes to sanitize hard surfaces and hands
Always look for the "Do Not Flush" symbol on wipes packaging and if you see it, always dispose of that wipe in the trash and never the toilet
What's the Big Deal?
When non-flushable wipes are disposed of the wrong way and enter the wastewater system, they don't break down and can cause clogs and damage to equipment. According to the EPA, there are 23,000-75,000 sewer overflows each year. And 98-99 percent of the materials clogging wastewater systems don't belong there (think baby wipes, cleaning wipes, period products, paper towels).
Not All Wipes are Created the Same
Non-flushable wipes are made with long, often synthetic fibers and are made to be strong and durable whereas wipes marked as flushable are made with short, natural fibers that are specifically designed to disintegrate in water. According to the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA), improperly flushed non-flushable wipes cost U.S. water utilities $440 million annually, making it very important for consumers to check wipes packaging for the "Do Not Flush" symbol.
For more information on #FlushSmart habits, go to http://www.flushsmart.org or search FlushSmart on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
About Responsible Flushing Alliance
The Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization dedicated to consumer education focused on what not to flush. RFA's goal is to change consumer behavior to help reduce damage to our nation's sewage systems caused by objects and materials designed not to be flushed.
Responsible Flushing Alliance Coalition Members
3M, Albaad Inc., ANDRITZ Group – Nonwoven Division, California Association of Sanitation Agencies (CASA), The Center for Baby & Adult Hygiene Products (BAHP), Clorox, Dukal Products, LLC., DUDE Products, Ecolab, eleeo brands, Essity, First Quality, GOJO, Goodwipes, Johnson & Johnson, H20 Global News, Kelheim Fibres GmbH, Kimberly-Clark, National Stewardship Action Council (NSAC), National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA), Nehemiah Manufacturing, Nice-Pak and PDI, Papel Aralar S.A., Procter & Gamble, Reckitt, Rockline Industries, Sellars Nonwovens, Spartan Chemical, Suominen Corporation, Toilet Board Coalition, Unilever, WaterWipes
