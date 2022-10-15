Wipes Packaging Prominently Displaying the "Do Not Flush" Symbol Means those Wipes Should be Disposed of in the Trash and Never the Toilet

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA), a non-profit association dedicated to providing consumers with educational materials about what should and should not be flushed, released its first in a series of "Most Wanted" items that shouldn't be flushed.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.