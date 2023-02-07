Many remote employees work two or more jobs to maximize their income and more than half make at least $100K
SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for professional career advice, has published a recent survey report that explores the prevalence of overemployment among remote workers. The study also shares insight into the consequences of working multiple jobs at the same time. Overall, researchers analyzed responses from over 1,000 remote workers.
Based on the survey, 8 in 10 respondents say they worked two or more remote jobs at the same time in the past year. Thirty-six percent say they currently have at least two full-time jobs. With regards to work-life balance, 15 percent of respondents say it is 'very easy' to balance multiple jobs, 24 percent say it is 'somewhat easy,' 52 percent say it is 'somewhat difficult,' and 10 percent say it is 'very difficult.'
Despite working multiple jobs, 25 percent of remote employees say they only work around 30-40 hours per week. Only five percent of respondents say they work more than 80 hours per week. Additionally, survey results show that 52 percent of overemployed workers earn over $100,000 combined from their full and part-time jobs. Among those laid off from a tech company, 95 percent 'somewhat' or 'strongly' agree that having one or more employers helped cushion their finances after losing a job.
Sixty-three percent of survey respondents say their employer found out they were working multiple jobs. Of this group, 58 percent say they were laid off following the discovery. Companies are starting to recognize the prevalence of overemployment, and 69 percent of respondents say they had to submit proof that they left their previous employers on their job applications. Fifty-two percent have even admitted to using false proof to conceal their overemployment status.
All data found within this report derives from a survey commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish from January 25-27, 2023. In total, 1,000 fully remote workers were surveyed. All participants passed through demographic filters to ensure they were currently employed for wages, had a household income of $50,000 per year or more, and were 22 years of age or older. Respondents then went through a primary screening to include only remote workers, and a secondary screening to discover who had two or more remote jobs at the same time within the past year. To view the complete report, please visit https://www.resumebuilder.com/8-in-10-remote-workers-have-been-overemployed-within-the-past-year/.
ResumeBuilder.com provides resume templates to help users create professional resumes. The website also conducts industry research and offers insights to job seekers to help them gain a competitive advantage and get hired faster. To learn more, visit https://www.resumebuilder.com/.
