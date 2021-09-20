SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for free and professional resume templates, has published a new survey report that examines the American labor market and factors driving mass resignation across various industries. Researchers evaluated responses from 1,250 workers aged 18 and older. The study also highlights key industries and demographics that are more likely to have high turnover rates.
According to the report, 15 percent of the workers plan on quitting their current jobs before the new year. Twenty-two percent of respondents are also undecided, which may lead to a higher employee turnover later this year or the beginning of 2022. The top two reasons for the surge in resignation include new job opportunities with better pay and starting a business. Fifty percent of workers want higher-paying jobs, and 43 percent want to pursue entrepreneurship.
Survey results indicate that computer and IT, business, and finance professionals are more likely to quit their jobs than employees in other industries. Other fields that will see a significant number of resignations are healthcare, food and hospitality, education, construction, and retail.
"We've seen a massive shift in the American labor market since the start of the pandemic, and our study shows that the trend will continue into 2022," says career counselor Stacie Haller. "Whether people are leaving their jobs for more money or entrepreneurship, the underlying issue is that most employees are not happy in their current positions."
Additionally, 20 percent of workers ages 35-44 plan to resign this fall, and only 10 percent of people 55 and older plan to quit. Men are also expected to resign at a higher rate of 20 percent, compared to only 11 percent of women. More than 55 percent of men will leave their jobs to start a business, and 53 percent of women are quitting to find work with better salaries and benefits.
ResumeBuilder.com created and paid for this study to help identify emerging trends in the American labor market. The survey was administered by the online survey platform Pollfish on August 13, 2021. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/1-in-7-workers-are-quitting-this-fall/
