Many workers are clocking in on their supposed 'days off' due to heavy workloads and recent company layoffs
SEATTLE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for professional resume templates and career advice, has published a recent survey report that investigates the prevalence of working over weekends among remote and hybrid employees. The report also shares insight into the impact of recent layoffs on employee workload. Researchers analyzed responses from 1,000 full-time remote or hybrid workers in the United States.
Based on survey results, 12 percent of remote or hybrid workers say they work seven days a week 'every week.' Thirty percent say they work seven days a week 'a couple weeks a month' and 23 percent say they work seven days a week 'about one week a month.' When employees are working on their 'days off,' 14 percent work less than two hours each day, 28 percent work 2-4 hours, 26 percent work 4-6 hours, 20 percent work 6-8 hours, 10 percent work 8-10 hours, and 3 percent work over 10 hours. Among employees who work on their 'days off,' 73 percent say they 'somewhat' or 'strongly' agree that they work on those days because their workload is too heavy.
Of the total sample, 56 percent say their company has experienced layoffs in the last six months. Out of this group, 89 percent say the layoffs have resulted in 'somewhat' or 'greatly' increased workloads. Additionally, one-third say they work over six hours on their 'days off' and 1 in 7 say they work seven days a week, every week.
This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online via the survey platform Pollfish on March 8, 2023. Overall, 1,000 participants in the United States completed the full survey. All participants passed through demographic filters to ensure they were currently employed for wages, worked at a company with at least two employees, had a household income of at least $25,000, and were at least 22 years of age. Respondents then went through a primary screening to include only remote or hybrid workers, and a secondary screening to include only full-time employees. To view the complete report, please visit https://www.resumebuilder.com/1-in-7-remote-workers-at-companies-with-recent-layoffs-never-get-a-day-off/.
ResumeBuilder.com provides free templates to help create professional resumes. The website also offers up-to-date information and machine learning tools for job seekers. With a team of certified resume writers, recruiting experts, and hiring managers, users gain a competitive advantage and confidence to get hired faster. To learn more, visit https://www.resumebuilder.com/.
