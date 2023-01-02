Just released 2022 ezW2Correction software supports data import functions for both new and returning customers ease of use. Test drive ezW2Correction software at halfpricesoft.com with no cost or obligation.

DALLAS, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com caters to both returning customers as well as new customers in the brand new 2022 ezW2Correction software. The application will process W2 and W3 Corrections from year 2013 through year 2022 . It also accommodates returning customers with the two options for importing data. Data may now be imported from a CSV file or from an efile document.

