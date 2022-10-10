20th Anniversary demonstrates Reverba has the staying power and adaptability to continue leading the way in patient engagement solutions for life sciences companies
SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reverba, a leading global patient engagement company, announces the celebration of its 20th Anniversary. This marks two decades of empowering people to share their health experiences to make an impact for others and help transform the healthcare industry.
Founded in 2002 as Health Advocacy Strategies, Reverba solidified its reputation as a leader in patient centricity and has since evolved to become a new type of global health engagement company that offers purpose-built solutions to support its clients across the biopharmaceutical continuum of clinical development and commercialization.
"We're incredibly proud of what we've accomplished over the past twenty years," said Cheryl Lubbert, CEO and co-founder of Reverba. "This is an important milestone because it reflects the depth of our experience and how many lives we've been able to impact. Our mission to amplify the patient voice to create meaningful change will continue to shape how we grow as an organization and how we guide the biopharmaceutical industry."
To mark the occasion, Reverba is launching a campaign to underscore how a partnership between patients and biopharmaceutical companies is the best path to a better future for healthcare. 20 Reasons to Believe will highlight ways in which this collaboration benefits everyone and achieves goals that make a lasting impact.
About Reverba:
Reverba is a global patient engagement company that creates transformative tech-enabled solutions to build a bridge between patients and biopharma companies, from clinical development through commercialization. Through its Clinical and Commercial divisions, Reverba creates comprehensive custom patient engagement solutions using its proprietary reverbaBRIDGE™ technology platform and reverbaCONNECT™ foundational services. Reverba infuses compliance throughout all of its technology platforms and patient engagement solutions, maintaining SOC 2, Type II certification for the highest level of security. For more information, visit http://www.reverba.com or contact connect@reverba.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.