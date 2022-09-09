Celebrity Presenters and Nominees to Receive Mojave Hardside Check-in Suitcases on Television's Biggest Night
KENT, Wash., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ricardo Beverly Hills, the Washington-based global luggage and travel accessories leader, today announced their participation in the celebrity Giving SuiteTM at the 74th Emmy Awards® in Los Angeles on September 12. The Giving Suite raises funds for the Television Academy Foundation which provides education programs for college students nationwide interested in media careers.
Emmy presenters and winners will have the chance to receive a stylish Mojave hardside check-in large suitcase. The Mojave is lightweight and durable with a scratch-resistant exterior and features spacious two-compartment packing with a large packing cube included for extra organization.
"With deep historic roots in Beverly Hills and California, Ricardo is excited to partner with the Giving Suite and extend our commitment to the art, fashion and entertainment world," said Timm Fenton, Vice President of Design and Development at Ricardo Beverly Hills. "Earlier this year, Mojave cases made the trip along with Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain, and Julia Roberts to the Cannes Film Festival, so this seemed like a natural way for the brand to remain a partner in the Hollywood community."
In addition, Ricardo Beverly Hills donated a new Malibu Bay 3.0 suitcase which will be autographed by Emmy presenters, and winners, in the Giving Suite to be auctioned off at a later date to benefit the Foundation. The lounge will be located backstage at the Microsoft Theater during the Emmy Award festivities on September 12.
The 74th Emmy Awards will be telecast live from L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12, (8:00 - 11:00 PM EDT/5:00 - 8:00 PM PDT) on the NBC Television Network and available to stream live and on-demand on Peacock.
About Ricardo Beverly Hills
Ricardo Beverly Hills, Inc. is a global leader specializing in the design, innovation, and marketing of luggage and travel accessories. The company is committed to delivering the best in luggage design through its core brands - RICARDO BEVERLY HILLS®, SKYWAY LUGGAGE®, STEPHANIE JOHNSON®, AMERICAN EXPLORER® - and private label brands. With a world-class global distribution spanning five continents and over 40 countries, the brands are available at major department stores, specialty stores, and online retailers in the United States and around the world. For more information, visit us at http://www.ricardobeverlyhills.com. Keep up with the ways Ricardo Beverly Hills is reimagining the travel landscape and be sure to follow us on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.