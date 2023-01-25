Essentials 5.0 Travel Organizers Integrate Cutting-Edge Anti-Microbial Treatment
KENT, Wash., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ricardo Beverly Hills, the Washington-based global luggage and travel accessories leader, announced the launch of their new Essentials 5.0 collection of organizational travel accessories featuring an anti-microbial fabric treatment from Polygiene.
The new styles feature an innovative permanent technology that keeps the material fresh smelling and clean with a natural silver salt antimicrobial treatment. EPA and FDA-approved, it is infused into the fabric during the weaving and molding process.
Laurent Bourscheidt, Vice President of Marketing at Ricardo Beverly Hills explains, "Integrating Polygiene's antimicrobial solution to our new Essentials 5.0 line was a no-brainer. Ricardo Beverly Hills is committed to developing and bringing to market products that are aligned with consumer's demands and pursue smart solutions when it comes to travel luggage and accessories." The packing organizers, a few with see-through mesh lids, offer maximum organization and functionality.
Traveling with the Essentials 5.0 packing collection allows the user to tap into their inner organization expert, with modern, resilient options for tidily organizing all of their belongings.
Sean Tindale, CMO and Chief Business Officer at Polygiene says, "'We see Ricardo Beverly Hills as a key partner due to their unrelenting ambition to continually deliver innovative products. By partnering with Polygiene, they have once again demonstrated that they have their finger on the consumer-need pulse while plugging directly into the Polygiene positioning of 'MINDFUL LIVING'. No one wants unnecessary microbes and odor to infest their luggage and this collaboration delivers a smart, sensible, and sustainable solution that adds both freshness and product protection to their already impressive product lineup."
The rip-stop polyester features a leak-resistant PVC lining that prevents spills from ruining everything else in your bag. Within the organizers, bottles, and tubes are corralled with elasticized holders. The garment carrier, crafted from durable 600D polyester features a liquid-resistant coating, and multiple storage pockets including mesh pockets on the interior with an adjustable hanger loop that keeps suits, dresses, or packed items neat. The deluxe organizer even has a compartment for wet items like a swimsuit. It also has two separate compartments that lay flat for packing and ease of use at your destination. A laundry bag and shoe bag complete the collection.
The Essentials 5.0 Collections is available online at ricardobeverlyhills.com and at select national retailers. The manufacturer suggested retail price range from $9.99 to $140.00
About Ricardo Beverly Hills
Ricardo Beverly Hills, Inc. is a global leader specializing in designing, innovating, and marketing luggage and travel accessories. The company is committed to delivering the best in luggage design through its core brands - RICARDO BEVERLY HILLS®, SKYWAY LUGGAGE®, STEPHANIE JOHNSON®, AMERICAN EXPLORER® - and private label brands. With a world-class global distribution spanning five continents and over 40 countries, the brands are available at major department stores, specialty stores, and online retailers in the United States and worldwide. For more information, visit us at http://www.ricardobeverlyhills.com. Keep up with the ways Ricardo Beverly Hills is reimagining the travel landscape and be sure to follow us on social media. For more information visit https://www.ricardobeverlyhills.com/.
About Polygiene Group™
Is the global leader in antimicrobial technologies and odor control solutions. We treat hard surfaces and textiles to ensure that your products are better protected and remain more hygienic, and you remain confidently fresh and odor-free. As the ingredient brand of choice, we work with over 500 global premium brands within our business areas of Product Protection and Freshness. We provide a wide range of technologies that increase the value of our customer's products and enable consumers to live a more mindful life. We offer solutions and treatments for products with technologies such as: OdorCrunch, StayFresh, ScentMaster, ViralOff, BioMaster, and VeriMaster. Polygiene Group is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information: http://www.polygiene.com
