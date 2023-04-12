Bouncy's Ready to Learn Resilience program, Ripple Effects for Kids and Ripple Effects for Teens chosen among edtech's innovators, leaders and trendsetters

SEATTLE, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ripple Effects, a leader in digital social emotional learning and behavior and mental health supports, today announced that its suite of PreK-12 programs, which includes Bouncy's Ready to Learn Resilience, Ripple Effects for Kids and Ripple Effects for Teens, earned finalist honors in the EdTech Awards 2023, which recognizes and celebrates the best and brightest in education technology.

