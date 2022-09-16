Rocío Escobar

Rocío Escobar

 By Page Publishing

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Rocío Escobar, an English translator who is a nurse by profession, has completed her new book "El Mensajero": an inspiring tale that centers around a man named José and the many obstacles he had overcome before reaching success in life. This is a beautiful story about never giving up on one's dreams and cultivating inner strength. 

