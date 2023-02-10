Rokt logo (PRNewsfoto/Rokt)

Former Grubhub Executive Named SVP of Engineering in NYC and Amazon Veteran Appointed to Lead Rokt's New Seattle Development Center

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced that it has appointed two veteran technology executives to its leadership team. Former Grubhub executive Noel Curtis has joined Rokt's New York City office as SVP of Engineering, while Amazon veteran John Walzer has been appointed to lead Rokt's new Seattle Development Center.

