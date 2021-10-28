BELFAIR, Wash., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Root Sciences has been supplying premium extraction, distillation, and post-processing solutions to the commercial cannabis industry since 2016 and is proud to announce another addition to its end-to-end processing equipment lineup with Tandem Technology's terpene extractor systems.
Tandem Technology's T-100 system allows terpenes to be directly evaporated from the biomass while minimizing in-process degradation of terpenes or biomass. After the initial cycle, biomass is removed and transferred to a conventional extractor to collect cannabinoids, along with the remaining terpenes and flavonoids. Significantly fewer terpenes are pulled off in downstream distillation and removing these terpenes before extraction provides both a more consistent and cleaner distillation yield as well as the ability to reintroduce select terpenes into final products.
"Tandem Technology is the leading innovator of terpene extractors. A key advantage of this technology is the opportunity for reintroduction of desirable terpenes into concentrates, vape carts, topicals, edibles, beverages, and more. Rather than utilize artificial flavors from non-cannabis sources, clients can reintroduce authentic cannabis-derived terpenes into these types of consumer products. We are excited to partner with Tandem Technology on these innovative solutions."
-Forrest Didier, Chief Executive Officer, Root Sciences
"Root Sciences' leadership in providing end-to-end equipment solutions for the cannabis and hemp industries makes them the ideal partner for Tandem Technology. They are not only a global distribution partner but provide valuable R&D insights for our product line and we are delighted to be working with them as we introduce this new line of equipment."
-Kyle Kimmerle, President, Tandem Technology
About Root Sciences:
Root Sciences is the global leader in the distribution of equipment and support services for processing facilities in the cannabis and hemp industries, providing premium extraction, distillation, and other post-processing technologies as well as business planning and lab/facility design and consulting services. For more information about Root Sciences, please visit http://www.rootsciences.com.
About Tandem Technology:
Tandem Technology has been supplying the semiconductor industry (as NSI) with best-in-class equipment for over 20 years and is now bringing semiconductor-grade equipment to the cannabis and hemp industry. The first machine available to the market is the T-100 (Terpene Extractor) which is completely solvent-free. For more information about Tandem Technology, please visit http://www.tandem-tech.com
