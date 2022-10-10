The RoundGlass Living Mental Health Matters Collection Features Content that Helps Soothe, Uplift, Relieve and Inspire

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 10, 2022 /CNW/ -- RoundGlass Living, the wellness app committed to democratizing Wholistic Wellbeing, is supporting "World Mental Health Day" on Monday, October 10th, with its Mental Health Matters Collection of content and pathways to enable mental wellbeing. From meditation to quiet a busy mind, yoga to reset and recharge to mastering forgiveness and more, the Collection can help people prioritize their mental wellbeing, meet everyday challenges, deal with stress and move through difficult emotions mindfully.

