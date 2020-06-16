SUMAS, Wash., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RVT.com, a leading online classified source of RVs for sale in the U.S. and Canada, has launched a new advertising product for RV dealers and OEMs: Dynamic Social Lead Generation Ads that provide a guaranteed number of qualified leads every month.
Approximately 69% of adults in North America are active on social media, spending an average of 126 minutes per day on social networking. RVT.com helps RV dealers take advantage of this large block of time that North Americans spend scrolling through their social media news feeds by serving up RV dealer listings for a second look.
RVT. com creates social ads from dealer listings that an RV consumer has already viewed on its website and displays those listings again in that consumer's social media news feed. Once a prospective buyer clicks on an ad, a form pre-populated with the buyer's contact information can be submitted. After screening by RVT.com's anti-fraud filter, the lead is then forwarded to the dealer (and / or RV OEM) for timely follow-up.
Upon receipt of the social media lead, the dealer follows up based on one of four request options selected by the buyer: (1) Check Availability, (2) Find Out More About This RV, (3) Get Pricing Info, or (4) Schedule an Appointment to View.
"During testing, the Dynamic Social Media Lead Gen Ads produced very solid lead numbers for RV dealers in our beta test group," said RVT.com Director Shawn Friesen. "In fact, the numbers were so strong that we decided to provide RV dealers and OEMs with an industry first: a guaranteed minimum number of qualified RV shopper leads per month."
Consumer Inquiries at Record Level
Friesen noted that RVT.com is experiencing a record number of consumer inquiries on RV listings, which have increased over 100% year-over-year with several straight weeks of record levels of email, SMS and phone leads. This significant spike in leads distributed to dealers follows a short lull in RV shopper inquiries from mid-March to mid-April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To help connect RV buyers and sellers, RVT.com has enhanced its site with the ability for buyers and sellers to communicate directly via Zoom, FaceTime, Google Meet, and Facebook Messenger. Consumers are also able to schedule viewing appointments with sellers on the RVT.com site.
Summer Optimizer Promotion for RV Dealers
In addition, RVT.com has launched a Summer Optimizer promotion to help advertisers optimize their digital ad spend across the RVT.com platform. RV digital advertising experts will provide dealers with professional consultations to review and apply best practices to their RVT.com campaigns.
Dealers that purchase vehicle listing and/or consumer buyer retargeting products will receive 25,000 native and dynamic ads on RVInsider.com, the world's most popular RV consumer reviews website. RVInsider.com ads can be targeted to RV shoppers by state and are native to the site, so the ads receive more clicks and views. RVInsider.com ads are automatically populated with dealer inventory from a dealer's existing RVT.com listings account.
The Summer Optimizer promotion expires on July 31, 2020.
RVT.com is a leading RV classifieds provider with 20 million annual consumer visits, and features over 100,000 new and used RVs for sale by dealers and owners. Built on a platform of Bringing RV Buyers and Sellers Together, RVT.com assists in the sale of thousands of RVs every month, and currently showcases inventory for over 1,000 RV dealerships in the U.S. and Canada.
For more information, visit RVT.com or call (866) 986-7169.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.