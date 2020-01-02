Austin's housing market is most expected to outperform the national average, according to a panel of experts surveyed by Zillow - In a survey of 110 economists and real estate experts conducted by Pulsenomics and Zillow, panelists on average expect U.S. home values to grow by 2.8% in 2020. - Panelists are most optimistic that Austin, Charlotte, Atlanta and Nashville will outperform the national market. - Panelists are most pessimistic about the most expensive California markets -- San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles.