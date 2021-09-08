The fifth annual IoT Tech Expo Global is the leading event for IT professionals looking to learn about innovations that can provide a competitive advantage, improve customer experience, increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs and drive revenue growth.
WHAT: The complex web of communicating devices that surrounds us needs intelligent, real-time device tracking to extract its full benefits. Conventional streaming analytics architectures have not kept up with the growing demands of IoT. In this virtual event, Dr. William Bain will discuss how a new software technology called "in-memory computing with digital twins" can address this challenge, and independently track and analyze millions of IoT devices, provide feedback in milliseconds, and continuously visualize aggregated statistics every few seconds – finally enabling IoT to deliver on its promises.
WHEN: Monday, September 13 from 11:30–11:40 a.m. BST
WHERE: Register to join the Virtual – IoT Tech Expo for free here
About ScaleOut Software
Founded in 2003, ScaleOut Software develops leading-edge software that delivers scalable, highly available, in-memory computing and streaming analytics technologies to a wide range of industries. ScaleOut Software's in-memory computing platform enables operational intelligence by storing, updating, and analyzing fast-changing, live data so that businesses can capture perishable opportunities before the moment is lost. It has offices in Bellevue, Washington and Beaverton, Oregon.
