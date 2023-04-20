As the second-largest hard cider producer and one of the fastest-growing alcoholic beverage companies in the U.S., Schilling is the first in its industry to commit to an electric vehicle fleet for its sales force, significantly reducing the company's carbon emissions and leading the industry to a greener way to do business.

SEATTLE, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schilling Hard Cider, the second-largest hard cider producer in the U.S., is electrifying its sales force with the roll-out of eight custom-branded 2023 Chevy Bolt EVs. Schilling Cider is committed to reducing its carbon footprint. Its first carbon inventory was completed in 2021, and the company will continue to conduct carbon inventories annually and set carbon reduction goals. Switching to all-electric cars is a top priority, and the company's new fleet will significantly reduce its carbon emissions. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.