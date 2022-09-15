Stories streamlines video creation for everybody with integrated all-new drag-and-drop video storyboard and scripting tools

SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Screencast-O-Matic, the all-in-one screen capture, video editing, and media hosting platform that takes video creation, collaboration, and sharing to the next level, today introduced Stories. Stories is an integrated video planning and creation tool for faster and more effective video creation. The all-new Stories product incorporates a storyboard and scripting in an easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video creation tool. Beginner and expert video creators alike, in education and business, can use Stories to create effective, engaging, and fun videos faster.

