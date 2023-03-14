The ScreenPal name and new visual identity reflect the brand's evolution into a complete screen capture, video creation, sharing, and interactive video platform
SEATTLE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Screencast-O-Matic has completed a strategic rebrand in response to company growth, product expansion, and a renewed commitment to its corporate vision, making video creation and sharing easy and accessible to all. The new name, ScreenPal, and accompanying design updates, available immediately, are thoughtfully crafted, friendly, and approachable, just like the products.
"This is a major milestone for our company," says ScreenPal CEO, Matt Champagne, adding, "Based on feedback from our users, we have expanded our offering to include much more than creating a screencast. As such, we needed a name and design language that was more inclusive of our complete offering and communicated the easy, frictionless nature of our products."
Founded in 2006, ScreenPal has helped millions of people globally capture and share over 100 million videos in more than 190 countries worldwide. A long-time leader in education, the company has expanded its market reach, seeing growth in the corporate world as companies are increasingly using video communication to improve efficiency and collaboration, reduce time spent in meetings, train and upskill employees, and increase knowledge sharing across their workforce.
The rebrand comes after the company recently released a storyboard video editor, interactive video quizzing, video analytics, and new AI features in several updates last year. The rebrand can be seen on the company website, content hosting platform, Windows/Mac desktop products, video messaging Chrome extension, and mobile apps.
ScreenPal helps companies, educational institutions, and individuals create compelling and interactive video content for knowledge sharing, training, teaching, and learning in any environment. The end-to-end solution empowers everyone to capture, create and edit videos and images, as well as host, manage and share content from our secure cloud-based platform. ScreenPal is a privately held company headquartered in Seattle, Wash. For more information and media assets, visit https://screenpal.com.
