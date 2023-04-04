ScreenPal's end-to-end video creation and management solution recognized for providing intuitive, innovative, and interactive tools for teaching and learning in any environment
SEATTLE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ScreenPal, the all-in-one screen capture, video creation, and content hosting and sharing solution, today announced their product was named a winner in the 2023 EdTech Awards by EdTech Digest. ScreenPal's end-to-end solution for teaching and learning was named the "Cool Tool" winner in the Best Video-Based Learning Solution category for the platform's integrated, accessible, and extensible creation, engagement, and management tools.
In addition, ScreenPal was selected as a finalist for Best New Product or Service, and ScreenPal's iOS and Android mobile apps were selected as finalists for Best Mobile App Solution for Middle, High School, and Post-Secondary.
"ScreenPal's mission is to empower educators and students to share ideas and knowledge through video," said ScreenPal CEO Matt Champagne. "We're honored to be recognized by The EdTech Awards, the industry's largest and most competitive awards program, as the best video-based learning solution. We look forward to continuing to innovate and deliver intuitive, interactive, and collaborative tools everyone can use to deepen student engagement and improve teaching and learning."
ScreenPal's easy-to-use tools empower educators to record, annotate, edit, organize, and share videos for learning, create interactive video learning experiences, and gain valuable insights into students' learning and progress. Millions of users in tens of thousands of schools in nearly 200 countries have used ScreenPal for flipped, blended, and remote learning, supporting active learning and student engagement in any environment.
Celebrating its 13th year, the US-based EdTech Awards is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech – and those who soon will be. This year's finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential.
"A very big congratulations to all The EdTech Awards 2023 finalists and winners—and congratulations to all who endured the upheavals of the last few years only to come through stronger, more experienced, resilient, and resolute in laying out the future of learning," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program.
EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products, and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.
About ScreenPal
ScreenPal helps companies, educational institutions, and individuals create compelling and interactive video content for knowledge sharing, training, teaching, and learning in any environment. The end-to-end solution empowers everyone to capture, create and edit videos and images, as well as host, manage and share content from our secure cloud-based platform. ScreenPal is a privately held company headquartered in Seattle, Wash. For more information and media assets, visit https://screenpal.com.
