 By SEA Crab House

SEA Crab House seafood restaurant in Seattle is set to open its doors to the public on March 8th, 2023

SEATTLE, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch its newest location in Seattle, WA on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023. This will be the second of four openings planned for 2023, including Beaverton, Bellevue, and Boise.

