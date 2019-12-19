SEATTLE, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2019 has concluded as another award-winning year for Seabourn as the world's finest ultra-luxury travel experience celebrates a multitude of honors for its vessels and all-inclusive cruise vacations around the world. With the 2019 travel awards season now complete, Seabourn collected more than 40 top travel industry awards that reinforce its position as best in class, with notable distinctions including the best luxury cruise ship for Seabourn Ovation, and best onboard dining venue in the luxury category for The Grill by Thomas Keller.
Seabourn received wide-ranging recognition from readers' polls, cruise press critics, and travel professionals whose collective knowledge covers every aspect of the cruise industry. Highly awarded throughout line's 30-plus-year history, Seabourn was lauded from every angle in 2019 for its ships, service and talented team, repeating as winner in some categories while earning coveted new awards in others. Accolades included the best luxury cruise line; excellence in luxury leisure, best luxury cruise line for couples; the best cruise line for solo travelers; the best cruise line for spas; the best boutique cruising experience; and much more.
"We always look at our travel awards with a great sense of pride and gratitude as it offers us recognition that the ships we sail, the cruise vacations we design, and the hard-working and unfailingly congenial talent we employ are the best in the ultra-luxury category on the seas," said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn. "As delighted as we are to receive so many honors, the real winners are Seabourn guests who enjoy the finest luxury cruise experiences in well-traveled marquee ports and less accessible small destinations all over the world. We have a lot more in store for them coming up, as we count down to launching our two new expedition vessels in 2021 and 2022."
Here's a quick look at the selection of awards showing how Seabourn impressed industry observers and luxury travelers in 2019:
American Airlines Celebrated Living Platinum List
- Best Boutique Cruising Experience
Cruise Critic UK Editors' Pick Award
- Best Cabins (Luxury Category)
- Best for Solo Travelers (Luxury Category)
Cruise Critic US Editors' Pick Award
- Best Cabins (Luxury Category)
- Best for Solo Travelers (Luxury Category) – 2nd year in a row
Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards
- Top Small Ship Cruise Line in the Southern Caribbean
Cruise Stars Awards (UK)
- Outstanding Contribution to the Cruise Industry - Carly Perkins, Senior Marketing Manager, UK
Cruising Excellence Award
Elle Décor Travel A-List
- Best Designed Cruise – Seabourn
Food & Travel Awards
- Boutique/Adventure Cruise Line
Global Traveler Leisure Lifestyle Awards
- Best Cruise Line – Dining
- Best Cruise Line – Spas
Luxury Briefing Awards
- Excellence in Luxury Leisure
Luxury Travel Advisor
- Best Luxury Cruise Line – Seabourn
- Top Luxury Executive – Chris Austin, senior vice president, Global Marketing & Sales, Seabourn
Luxury Travel Intelligence
- World's Best luxury Cruise Line
Porthole Cruise Magazine Readers Choice Awards
- Best Luxury Ship – Seabourn Ovation
- Best Wellness Facilities
Robb Report – Best of the Best Awards
- Best Cruise Ship - Seabourn Ovation
- Best Onboard Dining Venue Luxury Line – The Grill by Thomas Keller
Recommend
- Readers' Choice Award – Overall Small Ship (Gold)
- Readers' Choice Award – Ultra Luxury (Gold)
- Readers' Choice Award – Cuisine (Silver)
Telegraph Travel Awards
- Best Small-Ship Ocean Cruise Line
The British Cruise Awards
- Best Boutique Cruise Line
- Outstanding Contribution to the Cruise Industry Award – Lynn Narraway, Seabourn
TIME Magazine World's Greatest Places List
- "To Stay" Category - Seabourn Ovation
TTG Travel Awards
- Boutique Cruise Line of the Year – Seabourn
Travel Magazine (Belgium)
- Cruising Excellence Award 2019: Seabourn
Travel Weekly Magellan Awards
Gold Magellan Awards
- Cruise Elements – Luxury Ship-Entertainment: Seabourn's Entertainment Offers Luxury of Choice
- Cruise – Overall-Mid-Size Cruise Ship (501-1200 passengers): Seabourn Encore: Best Mid-Size Cruise Ship
- Cruise Elements – Luxury Ship Suite Design: Seabourn Ovation's Wintergarden Suites: Thoughtfully Designed and Tastefully Curated
- Cruise – Overall-Luxury Ship: Seabourn Ovation: A Stunning Masterpiece
- Cruise – Overall-Small Cruise Ship (500 passengers or under): Seabourn Sojourn: Best Small Luxury Ship
- Cruise – Overall-Loyalty Program: Seabourn Club Offers Valuable Benefits and Rewards to Loyal Guests
Silver Magellan Awards
- Cruise Marketing-Direct Mail: Seabourn 2020 World Cruise Promotional Package
- Cruse Elements – Luxury Ship-Atrium Design: Seabourn Ovation Features Stunning Six-Deck Atrium
- Cruise Elements – Luxury Ship-Spa Design: Spa & Wellness on Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Encore
- Cruise – Overall-Education Program: Seabourn Delivers Unparalleled Level of Education for Travel Advisors with the "New Seabourn Academy"
- Cruise Marketing-Promotional Video: Seabourn Produces "Who Do You Follow" Video for Travel Advisors
Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards
- Best In Cruise: 500 – 1,000 berths - Seabourn
TravelPulse Travvy Awards
- Best Cruise Line – Expedition/Adventure (Gold)
- Best Cruise Ship – Premium: Seabourn Ovation (Silver)
U.S. News & World Report Best Cruise Line Rankings
Gold Badge
- Best Cruise Lines in the Mediterranean – Best Cruise Line
Silver Badge
- Best Luxury Cruise Lines – Best Cruise Line
- Best Cruise Lines in the Caribbean – Best Cruise Line
- Best Cruise Lines for Couples – Best Cruise Line
Virtuoso
- Cruise Ambassador of the Year – Chris Austin, senior vice president Global Marketing & Sales, Seabourn
WAVE Awards
- Best Onboard Dining Venue Luxury Line – The Grill by Thomas Keller
Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas and all oceanfront; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the Official Cruise Partner of UNESCO World Heritage, aiding its mission of safeguarding and promoting the world's unique cultural and natural heritage recognized for its outstanding universal value.
Regular guests of Seabourn will continue to find a number of innovative offerings and programs, including partnerships with a select group of companies and individuals whose dedication to superior quality, exceptional service and consistent customer satisfaction matches Seabourn.
Such programs include 'An Evening with Tim Rice', the evening entertainment experience created exclusively for the line in association with Belinda King Creative Productions; 'Shopping with the Chef' excursions in select ports, with an expert Seabourn chef as guide to learn about regional markets and see how the freshest ingredients are selected; 'Seabourn Conversations' with special guest speaker including knowledgeable historians, naturalists, marine biologists, destination experts and more; Spa and Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, offering guests a holistic spa and wellness experience that integrates physical, social, environmental and spiritual well-being; and The Grill by Thomas Keller, reminiscent of the classic American restaurant from the 50's and 60's. Exclusive to Seabourn, The Grill is a unique culinary concept for Chef Keller, focusing on updated versions of iconic dishes. Guests will be treated to table-side preparations of Caesar salad and ice cream sundaes, as well as a range of other favorites like premium steaks, whole roasted chicken, and Lobster Thermidor, presented à la carte.
For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com. A dedicated shore excursion call center is available for guests at 1-800-984-3225.
About Seabourn:
Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.
Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.
Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:
- Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere
- Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations
- Curated voyages to all seven continents delivering award-winning experiences
- All ocean-front suites, luxuriously appointed
- Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times
- Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences
- Tipping is neither required, nor expected
- Finest resort at sea that is masterfully designed
- World-class dining, further enhanced through a culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller
- All dining venues are complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish
- Seabourn Conversations, connecting with visionary experts
- Ventures by Seabourn™, optional shore excursions, enhance and extend your experience in select destinations*^
- Select purposeful and sustainable travel experiences in partnership with UNESCO*
- Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, featuring an exclusive mindful living program*
- An evening entertainment experience in collaboration with Sir Tim Rice†
- Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability
*Optional programs, for additional charge
^Available on Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation
†Not available on board Seabourn Venture
Click-To-Tweet: .@SeabournCruise received more than 45 top travel industry awards in 2019, from readers' polls, cruise press critics and in-the-know travel professionals at @CruiseCritic, @RobbReport, @TelegraphTravel, and more! #SeabournCruise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.